Pastor Salifu's 16-year son behind gory accident, footage shows him speeding

The pastor’s son is reportedly a 16-year-old who is said to have been recklessly speeding moments before the crash, which resulted in the deaths of two passengers, both girls, believed to be around 11 and 12 years old, who were burned beyond recognition.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to the scene to retrieve the charred bodies and burnt vehicles. However, the firefighters faced challenges due to limited logistics, making the removal of the bodies difficult.

Videos posted on the GNFS Facebook page show firefighters cutting through the burnt cars to extract the victims, with smoke still emanating from the wreckage.

Pastor Salifu Amoako’s son survived the accident but sustained severe injuries. The police have not yet determined the identities of the victims, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

However, footage captured by a CCTV camera showing how Pastor Salifu Amoako’s son was speeding before the crash has sparked outrage on social media, as netizens believe his recklessness caused the accident.

The age to attain a driver's license in Ghana is 18. Hence, some social media users have been asking if the pastor's son is a licensed driver.

Other videos shared by an X user also showed the pastor’s son speeding in the Jaguar earlier that morning. The man of God filmed the incident and posted it on his Snapchat account.

"Got this video of him recording him speeding just this morning. He is 16yrs…. I know you guys want names but we shall move carefully. The name will come out eventually. I made a mistake saying he lost control of the car in my earlier post. Nahh this guy needs jail," X user, Tailor Marique wrote.

The man of God has yet to comment publicly on the accident, but according to insider reports, his family has been cooperating with the families of the other victims. Check out some comments on X below and share your thoughts with us.