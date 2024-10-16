Salifu Amoako pleads 'not guilty' as he appears in court over son's fatal crash

The accident, which occurred on October 12, 2024, in East Legon, claimed the lives of two people, identified as Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh, both 12 years of age.

Pastor Salifu's 16-year son behind gory accident, footage shows him speeding Pulse Ghana

Appearing in court on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, all three pleaded not guilty. According to a report by GHOne TV, tensions flared outside the courthouse, where some supporters of the pastor allegedly assaulted police officers and a journalist following the hearing.

Pastor Salifu Amoako and ex-wife arrested over their son's accident Pulse Ghana

The police, in a statement, confirmed the arrests of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, on Tuesday, October 15. The charges relate to the actions of their son, Elrad, who, while driving a Jaguar SUV (GN 7801-20), collided with a 4×4 Acura vehicle (GR 2542-23) driven by Joseph Ackah. The crash resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left others critically injured.

The tragic incident has garnered widespread attention and discussion, with the court proceedings drawing significant public interest. The police have assured the public of a thorough investigation as the legal process unfolds.

Pastor Salifu Amoako and mother of his son arrested over their child's accident Pulse Ghana