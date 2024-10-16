Salifu Amoako pleads 'not guilty' as he appears in court over son's fatal crash

Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako, his wife Mouha Amoako, and another individual, Linda Bonsu Bempah, have been charged with “permitting an unlicensed person to drive” following the tragic road accident involving their 16-year-old son, Elrad Salifu Amoako.
Popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako, who is the founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, has been charged over his son's fatal crash.
The accident, which occurred on October 12, 2024, in East Legon, claimed the lives of two people, identified as Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh, both 12 years of age.
Appearing in court on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, all three pleaded not guilty. According to a report by GHOne TV, tensions flared outside the courthouse, where some supporters of the pastor allegedly assaulted police officers and a journalist following the hearing.
The police, in a statement, confirmed the arrests of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, on Tuesday, October 15. The charges relate to the actions of their son, Elrad, who, while driving a Jaguar SUV (GN 7801-20), collided with a 4×4 Acura vehicle (GR 2542-23) driven by Joseph Ackah. The crash resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left others critically injured.
The tragic incident has garnered widespread attention and discussion, with the court proceedings drawing significant public interest. The police have assured the public of a thorough investigation as the legal process unfolds.
An Accra Circuit Court, which heard the case today, 16th October 2024, has also granted bail to Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako,Mouha Amoako, and Linda Bonsu Bempah.