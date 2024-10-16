ADVERTISEMENT
Supporters of Salifu Amoako clash with media at court over son’s fatal crash (VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila

Supporters of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako, parents of 16-year-old Elrad Salifu Amoako the teen allegedly responsible for a tragic crash on Saturday confronted members of the media today during a court session.

The group, reportedly affiliated with Alive Chapel International, expressed their frustration and protested against the overseer’s arrest, citing the incident as spiritually influenced rather than merely physical.

The Amoako family faces both legal and public scrutiny as they navigate the fallout of the tragic incident.

Reports indicate that Erald, reportedly just 16 years old, was driving a Jaguar when it collided with another vehicle, an Acura, which burst into flames.

The crash tragically led to the deaths of two passengers, both young girls, estimated to be around 11 and 12 years old.

They were burned beyond recognition. Erald survived the incident but sustained serious injuries

Pastor Salifu Amoako and mother of his son arrested over their child's accident
Pastor Salifu Amoako and mother of his son arrested over their child's accident Pastor Salifu Amoako and mother of his son arrested over their child's accident Pulse Ghana
The accident, which took place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, has sparked outrage after CCTV footage showed Erald allegedly speeding just before the collision.

The Ghana Police Service released a statement on October 15, 2024, confirming that Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, had been arrested in connection with the incident.

"The Ghana Police Service has today, 15th October 2024, arrested suspects Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako, parents of the suspect driver involved in the fatal accident that claimed two lives at East Legon," read the statement.

The police have assured the public of a thorough investigation and extended their condolences to the families affected.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

