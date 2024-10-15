Salifu Amoako is having sleepless nights over son's accident; Kumchacha details

Archbishop Salifu Amoako’s Son in Critical Condition

While much attention has been focused on the two girls who lost their lives in the crash, Kumchacha disclosed that the Archbishop’s son, who was driving the vehicle, is in critical condition.

Pastor Salifu's 16-year son behind gory accident, footage shows him speeding Pulse Ghana

He is currently receiving treatment in the emergency unit as they fight for their lives. Kumchacha said, “The Bishop’s son, who was driving, and his friend in the passenger seat are both in critical condition.”

Archbishop Salifu Amoako is having sleepless nights over son's accident

According to Kumchacha, the emotional toll of the accident on Archbishop Salifu Amoako has been severe. The Archbishop is deeply devastated and struggling to cope with the gravity of the situation.

Kumchacha described the Archbishop’s state: "The Bishop is unable to sleep. He is so devastated. His spirit and soul are almost lost.”

Bishop Salifu Amoako, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International Pulse Ghana

Pastor Salifu Amoako's Son used the vehicle without permission

Reports indicate that the Jaguar involved in the accident belonged to Archbishop Salifu Amoako’s wife. Kumchacha revealed that the car had been parked, and the keys were given to the family’s maid with explicit instructions not to hand them over to the Archbishop’s son.

“The family was at a birthday party for the boy’s older brother, where the car was parked with the keys given to the maid. Our nephew said he would change his shirt and ended up taking the car to pick up his friend, resulting in the accident,” Kumchacha explained. Neither the Archbishop nor his wife knew that the car had been moved until they were informed of the accident.

Pulse Ghana

East Legon Accident: 2 lives lost in Pastor Salifu Amoako’s son's accident

CCTV footage captured the crash on October 12, 2023, showing a speeding vehicle approaching a junction before colliding with another car. The collision resulted in a fire and tragically claimed the lives of two women in the Acura vehicle.

Three others, including Archbishop Salifu Amoako’s son, were critically injured. Assistant Division Officer (ADO) Alex King Nartey from the Ghana National Fire Service Public Affairs Department confirmed the incident during an interview on Adom FM.