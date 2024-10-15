ADVERTISEMENT
Salifu Amoako is having sleepless nights over son's accident; Kumchacha details

Selorm Tali

In the aftermath of the recent tragic accident involving the son of Archbishop Salifu Amoako, Rev. Kumchacha, a close friend of the family, has shared significant details about the incident during a conversation with Halifax on Okay FM.

Bishop Salifu Amoako, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International
Bishop Salifu Amoako, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International

The accident, which occurred on Saturday, October 12, 2023, resulted in the deaths of two young girls and left others critically injured. Below are three key insights Kumchacha revealed about the accident:

While much attention has been focused on the two girls who lost their lives in the crash, Kumchacha disclosed that the Archbishop’s son, who was driving the vehicle, is in critical condition.

He is currently receiving treatment in the emergency unit as they fight for their lives. Kumchacha said, “The Bishop’s son, who was driving, and his friend in the passenger seat are both in critical condition.”

According to Kumchacha, the emotional toll of the accident on Archbishop Salifu Amoako has been severe. The Archbishop is deeply devastated and struggling to cope with the gravity of the situation.

Kumchacha described the Archbishop’s state: "The Bishop is unable to sleep. He is so devastated. His spirit and soul are almost lost.”

Bishop Salifu Amoako, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International
Bishop Salifu Amoako, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International Bishop Salifu Amoako, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International Pulse Ghana
Reports indicate that the Jaguar involved in the accident belonged to Archbishop Salifu Amoako’s wife. Kumchacha revealed that the car had been parked, and the keys were given to the family’s maid with explicit instructions not to hand them over to the Archbishop’s son.

“The family was at a birthday party for the boy’s older brother, where the car was parked with the keys given to the maid. Our nephew said he would change his shirt and ended up taking the car to pick up his friend, resulting in the accident,” Kumchacha explained. Neither the Archbishop nor his wife knew that the car had been moved until they were informed of the accident.

Accident in East Legon
Accident in East Legon Pulse Ghana
CCTV footage captured the crash on October 12, 2023, showing a speeding vehicle approaching a junction before colliding with another car. The collision resulted in a fire and tragically claimed the lives of two women in the Acura vehicle.

Three others, including Archbishop Salifu Amoako’s son, were critically injured. Assistant Division Officer (ADO) Alex King Nartey from the Ghana National Fire Service Public Affairs Department confirmed the incident during an interview on Adom FM.

As the families involved continue to deal with the aftermath, the country mourns the loss of life and hopes for the recovery of the injured.

