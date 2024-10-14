Shocking moment victim walked out of burning car from East Legon fatal accident

The pastor’s son is reportedly 16 years old and is said to have been recklessly speeding moments before the crash, resulting in the deaths of two passengers, both girls, believed to be around 11 and 12 years old, who were burned beyond recognition.

Pulse Ghana

One video from the accident that has gone viral shows the moment one of the victims walked away from the burning cars at the scene.

According to a report by Sika Official, the individual is a friend of Pastor Salifu's son, who was sitting with him in the car before the crash. "That’s not the pastor’s son; it’s his friend who was in the car with him," the blogger stated.

Giving more details about the victim, the blogger continued, "Last night, they had a meeting about taking him to the theatre this morning for surgery, but I’m not sure if he has already been taken to the theatre. He had a deep cut on his leg that needs surgery, so he’ll be taken to the theatre this morning for treatment."

Debunking rumours that the pastor's son had lost his leg, Sika Official clarified, "As far as I know, no one has been amputated yet," adding that some men of God who are friends of Pastor Salifu showed up at the hospital and prayed for him.

