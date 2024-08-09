ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'F*ck You, Dumb*ss' - Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur fiercely go after each other on X

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian actress Efia Odo and rapper Kwesi Arthur have taken to social media to exchange heated words, revealing the breakdown of their once close friendship.

Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur
Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur

The clash began after Efia Odo appeared on a podcast where she opened up about her strained relationship with Kwesi Arthur, admitting that while they never dated, she no longer supports him due to their fallout.

Recommended articles

Kwesi Arthur, apparently angered by the podcast, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration.

Kwesi Arthur
Kwesi Arthur Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

He further alleged that Efia Odo and her team use his name as a marketing strategy, adding, "You, your team, and networks only roll out your songs or shows with my name attached as a marketing strategy. Each month or week, it’s a different storyline and agenda. Why has nobody caught on by now?"

'F*ck You, Dumb*ss' - Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur fiercely go after each other on X
'F*ck You, Dumb*ss' - Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur fiercely go after each other on X 'F*ck You, Dumb*ss' - Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur fiercely go after each other on X Pulse Ghana
'F*ck You, Dumb*ss' - Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur fiercely go after each other on X
'F*ck You, Dumb*ss' - Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur fiercely go after each other on X 'F*ck You, Dumb*ss' - Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur fiercely go after each other on X Pulse Ghana
'F*ck You, Dumb*ss' - Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur fiercely go after each other on X
'F*ck You, Dumb*ss' - Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur fiercely go after each other on X 'F*ck You, Dumb*ss' - Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur fiercely go after each other on X Pulse Ghana

Kwesi Arthur's late-night rants didn't go unnoticed, and by morning, Efia Odo had fired back. She criticised Kwesi for not watching the full podcast before reacting, saying, "Dumbass ain’t even watch the show now you’re looking goofy exposing yourself. Feeling guilty much?"

ADVERTISEMENT

In another post, she urged Kwesi Arthur to watch the entire podcast instead of reacting to snippets shared on social media. "You no watch the thing but ranting cuz of bits and pieces you saw on social media. You gotta be smarter than that. God has saved me cuz if not!!!!!! Peace be unto you," she added.

'F*ck You, Dumb*ss' - Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur fiercely go after each other on X
'F*ck You, Dumb*ss' - Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur fiercely go after each other on X 'F*ck You, Dumb*ss' - Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur fiercely go after each other on X Pulse Ghana

The feud between the two has since gone viral, with social media users weighing in on the drama. As the tension between Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur continues to unfold, fans are left wondering what sparked the fallout between these once-close friends

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Aba Anamoah

Tell us what your party did to Mahama too - Nana Aba tells Nana Addo

I've benefited enormously from the lookalike business – Kuami Eugene’s lookalike

I've benefited enormously from the lookalike business – Kuami Eugene’s lookalike

Spyro

It was a crazy experience - Spryro on his upbringing as a pastor's child

PSquare [Just Naija]

P-Square conflict: Timeline of the rift between Paul and Peter Okoye