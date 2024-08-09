'F*ck You, Dumb*ss' - Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur fiercely go after each other on X

Kwesi Arthur, apparently angered by the podcast, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration.

In a series of posts, he accused Efia Odo of using his name for clout, saying, "I’ve been silent for too long. It’s disheartening to see so many people oblivious to someone constantly using my name for clout, a storyline, and attention with allegations and scenarios."

He further alleged that Efia Odo and her team use his name as a marketing strategy, adding, "You, your team, and networks only roll out your songs or shows with my name attached as a marketing strategy. Each month or week, it’s a different storyline and agenda. Why has nobody caught on by now?"

Kwesi Arthur's late-night rants didn't go unnoticed, and by morning, Efia Odo had fired back. She criticised Kwesi for not watching the full podcast before reacting, saying, "Dumbass ain’t even watch the show now you’re looking goofy exposing yourself. Feeling guilty much?"

In another post, she urged Kwesi Arthur to watch the entire podcast instead of reacting to snippets shared on social media. "You no watch the thing but ranting cuz of bits and pieces you saw on social media. You gotta be smarter than that. God has saved me cuz if not!!!!!! Peace be unto you," she added.

