Kwesi Arthur says he is a married man now; declines to disclose wife's name

The rapper's submissions have caught the attention of his fans, who have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

In the musician's latest interview on Hitz FM, he cleared the air about his affiliation with Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo.

"I have no connection with Efia Odo, whatsoever. I haven't spoken to her in years. I have a woman now, and I think it would be disrespectful to talk about other women while I have a woman. I don't wanna talk about other women," the musician said on air.

Kwesi Arthur established that he is now married and would not want to speak about his rumoured past relationship.

"I am a married man now but I would like to keep my wife's name private".