Kwesi Arthur says he is a married man now; declines to disclose wife's name

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has opened up about his romantic life.

Kwesi Arthur
In an interview with Hitz FM's morning show host, Andy Dosty, the musician spoke at length on several issues from his past affiliation with Efia Odo and the recent rumours surrounding his break from music.

The rapper's submissions have caught the attention of his fans, who have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

In the musician's latest interview on Hitz FM, he cleared the air about his affiliation with Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo.

"I have no connection with Efia Odo, whatsoever. I haven't spoken to her in years. I have a woman now, and I think it would be disrespectful to talk about other women while I have a woman. I don't wanna talk about other women," the musician said on air.

Kwesi Arthur established that he is now married and would not want to speak about his rumoured past relationship.

"I am a married man now but I would like to keep my wife's name private".

Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur, known professionally as Kwesi Arthur, is a Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter from Tema. He rose to fame in 2017 with the hit single "Grind day" which received widespread acclaim and a co-sign from rap heavyweights Sarkodie and Medikal.

Dorcas Agambila

