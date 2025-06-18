I don’t buy fake streams - Black Sherif defends huge streaming numbers

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif has strongly rejected accusations that he manipulates streaming numbers to boost his digital presence.

In an emphatic rebuttal, the Second Sermon and Soja hitmaker described the allegations as “baseless and deeply insulting”, asserting that his achievements are the result of genuine hard work and artistic authenticity.

Currently enjoying widespread success following the release of his sophomore album Iron Boy, Black Sherif’s influence on the global music scene continues to soar.

Black Sherif walks London Fashion Week

At present, six songs from Iron Boy occupy the top six positions on both Boomplay and Apple Music Ghana’s Top 100 charts. The album also made an impressive debut on international platforms—landing at number six on Spotify UK’s Top Debut Albums and entering the Billboard World Albums Chart at number 10.

READ MORE: Medikal responds to backlash over alleged inappropriate incident with female student

In addition, Iron Boy has accumulated over 80 million streams on Audiomack since its release.

Despite these notable achievements, some detractors have suggested that Black Sherif’s rapid rise might be driven by artificial methods. The artist, however, refuted these claims in an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz on Monday, 9 June 2025.

Black Sherif

Honestly, that’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. My success is 100 per cent organic. I put my blood, sweat and tears into every note, every lyric and every performance