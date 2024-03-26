Ghana has failed, Funny Face's license should've been seized long ago - Blakk Rasta

He noted that Ghanaians would have taken mental health seriously if the victims involved in the accident were related to a minister of state or government officials, adding that the state should be blamed for what happened with Funny Face’s accident.

Speaking on the "Urban Blend" show on 3FM, Blakk Rasta advised members of the public to take their mental health seriously to avoid jeopardising their lives.

“Our nation has failed the citizenry again. We do not take mental health seriously and it hurts me. Funny Face will walk free anywhere he goes. Once it is proven that he was suffering from a certain kind of mental sickness, my brother, what should we have done?

“Once we realised that Funny Face was going through mental issues, the first thing we could have done was to take away his driver’s licence and get him to the psychiatric hospital. He had been to a psychiatric hospital a couple of times. Did they recommend that his driver’s license should be taken away? We have failed the little children involved in the accident. We have failed Funny Face himself,” he stated.

Funny Face has been locked up in police cells after he was involved in an accident. Around 8 PM Sunday, 24th March 2023, the Ghanaian actor reportedly knocked down about 5 pedestrians whilst driving.

According to reports that circulated on social media, the accident happened at Kasoa, Kakraba Junction. In a new report, Funny Face, who was then driving his Hyundai Atos, has been arrested by the police after the incident.

A close relative has confirmed that no fatalities resulted from the accident involving Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, however, significant injuries were sustained by the victims involved.