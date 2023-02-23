Gambo becomes the first Ghanaian artiste under the Michael Blackson Management

Before introducing Bashir Annan, known as Gambo, as the man of the moment, Michael Blackson spoke about the explosion of Afrobeats across the globe. He noted that Nigeria currently has the most prolific artiste, naming stars like Davido, Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel and Wizkid.

He described the entertainment industry in both countries as “Nigeria is like the New York of music and Ghana is becoming the Dubai of Africa.”

“Afrobeat is taking over the world. In fact, I started my own management company called Michael Balckson Management. And I have one of my first Ghana artists,” Michael Blackson said has he introduced Gambo.

“Meet Ghana’s 🇬🇭 next star @gambo_ii he’s hardworking, God fearing and captures any and every audience attention with his stage presence,” Blackson captioned the video on Instagram.

According to Michael Blackson, Ghana has only four top artists; Shatta Wale, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie. And so he aims to make the fifth superstar in Ghana with Gambo on his team.

“Nigeria has all the stars. On the other hand, Ghana is becoming the Dubai of Africa and we only have four people in that whole country and I’m like let me make that fifth person- that’s Gambo,” he stated.

Gambo revealed a new single coming next month with Goya Menor, Cut Soap.

The Michael Blackson Foundation opened its first free private school in January in Agona Nsaba, the hometown of founder Michael Blackson.