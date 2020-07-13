Global Boga’s girlfriend, Nicole Thea, who was also a dancer and YouTube vlogger, passed away over the weekend during labour, according to her family.

Nicole, 24, reportedly died through cardiac arrest after delivering her son who died too after a c-section delivery.

Her family released a statement on her Instagram page regarding her death and pled with the public to respect their privacy as they struggle to cope with the sad news.

The statement said: “To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.

Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.

As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened.

Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx”

Reacting to this, some Ghanaian celebrities including Strongman, Sista Afia, Fameye, Kelvyn Boy, Dope Nation rushed to Global Boga’s Instagram page and left touching messages under his latest post.

“Take heart, bro. Oh!” Strongman, obviously shocked over Nicole’s death, wrote while Sista Afia said, “I’m sorry, bro. You were so excited. Accept my condolences.”

Kelvyn Boy, Fameye and Dope Nation left short messages on his page.

Meanwhile, Global Boga has racked in over 1.3 million videos for latest video – which was a celebratory dance for his expected child and mother. He is yet to make an official statement.