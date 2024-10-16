Ghanaian creative Emmanuel Whajah works with Asake on ‘Lungu Boy World Tour’ in Berlin

Last month, Asaka thrilled his fans in Berlin as part of his world tour which was capped by a short film curated by Emmanuel Whajah.

“On the 26th of September, I had the immense honour of joining the 'Lungu Boy World Tour' for a unique opportunity to capture the magic behind Asake’s show in Berlin,” Whajah said of his experience.

“I was invited to film and photograph this electrifying performance and had the privilege of meeting Asake’s team, including his personal videographer, Mozes Polak. Mozes is known for producing all of Asake’s social media videos, and working alongside him was a truly inspiring experience.”

He added: “The energy that night was unparalleled. From the incredible stage design to the vibrant dancers and the electrified crowd, every aspect of the show was captivating. I had the freedom to move around the entire venue and stage, ensuring I could capture the best possible shots from every angle. This level of access allowed me to document the show in a way that truly reflects the immersive energy of the performance.

“After the show, I called my good friend and fellow videographer, Carlo Di Giammarino, to discuss the details of producing a mini-documentary that would showcase Asake’s Berlin performance. Carlo is one of the most talented creative directors I’ve ever worked with, and we quickly aligned on how to bring this vision to life.”

Whajah is the founder of the creative agency ‘Play The Game’, which has some top footballers and entertainers on its roster.

Since he led the formation of ‘Play The Game’, several sports stars have signed on to the agency, including Ghana international Daniel Kofi-Kyereh.