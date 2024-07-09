ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian songs lately lack unique Ghanaian identity - Gyankroma Akufo-Addo

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, the Executive Secretary of the Creative Arts Agency, has emphasised the urgent need for Ghana to develop a unique music style to enhance its global music recognition.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement with music industry leaders, she highlighted the importance of establishing a distinct musical identity that resonates worldwide.

While acknowledging Ghana’s historical contribution to Highlife music, the daughter of Ghana's President, H.E Akufo-Addo, admitted that the nation currently lacks a specific, globally appealing music genre.

"As it stands, when we mention Ghana music, the immediate question is often ‘what is Ghana music?’ We are currently supporting a diverse range of music styles, but it’s crucial for our producers and musicians to develop a specific sound that originates from Ghana. Whether it’s Highlife or Hiplife, the key is to establish a music identity that is universally acknowledged," she stated.

Gyankroma stressed that the current situation makes it challenging to identify a distinct Ghanaian sound in the global music scene, which should be different. "Our music industry needs to reach a point where audiences worldwide can readily identify Ghana’s musical signature," she emphasised.

She clarified that the initiative's goal is not to limit Ghanaian musicians to specific genres but to create a unified and recognisable music identity. "The aim is to foster a unique sound that can stand out on the global stage while allowing the diversity and creativity of Ghanaian musicians to flourish," she added.

In a related development, Ghana launched the PlayGhana project in December 2023, a significant initiative aimed at boosting the exposure of Ghanaian music on local radio stations.

This project is particularly crucial at a time when the local music industry is experiencing a downward trend, and it seeks to promote and support homegrown talent by ensuring more airtime for Ghanaian artists.

