Gospel artistes are not angels, calm down with the criticisms – Obaapa Christy

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz on Monday, January 29, 2024, the music diva noted that chastising gospel artiste when they go wrong is not the best way to go.

“There is no need saying all sorts of things to dampen their spirits. I sometimes hear not too good comments about gospel musicians when their issues come up and they can be very disheartening.

“Inasmuch as we are gospel musicians, we are mere mortals and we are bound to make mistakes too. Some media persons and Ghanaians dwell on the negatives instead of focusing on the positives. What is the point in rejoicing over someone’s downfall?” she questioned.