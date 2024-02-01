ADVERTISEMENT
Gospel artistes are not angels, calm down with the criticisms – Obaapa Christy

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, formerly known as Christiana Twene, is calling on Ghanaians to offer prayers and support rather than harsh criticism when gospel artists go astray.

According to her, preaching the word of God through music does not make gospel artistes angels, adding that they are humans too and are likely to make mistakes like everyone else.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz on Monday, January 29, 2024, the music diva noted that chastising gospel artiste when they go wrong is not the best way to go.

“There is no need saying all sorts of things to dampen their spirits. I sometimes hear not too good comments about gospel musicians when their issues come up and they can be very disheartening.

“Inasmuch as we are gospel musicians, we are mere mortals and we are bound to make mistakes too. Some media persons and Ghanaians dwell on the negatives instead of focusing on the positives. What is the point in rejoicing over someone’s downfall?” she questioned.

The ‘Hyebre Sesafo’ hitmaker also used the opportunity to advise her colleagues to place value on themselves so they are paid well like their secular counterparts who are said to strike better deals with event organisers.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

