Guru reveals he was falsely accused of fathering a child, urges men to do DNA tests

“Oh yeah! A lady I had intercourse with nearly pinned a pregnancy that was not mine on me. I have been through a lot in life, and maybe I survived. But I am not sure everyone can survive this same incident,” he shared.

Guru went on to advise men to consider conducting DNA tests on their children.

“The bloodline matters. Conducting a DNA test is very important. When a lady gives birth, the first thing the man should do is to conduct a DNA on the child to prove the paternity,” he emphasised.

In another interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, the 'Boys Abrɛ' and 'Lapaz Toyota' hit-maker emphasized the importance of parents discussing and addressing DNA test results, despite the sensitive nature of the issue.

"Whether you are the father or mother, immediately the child is born, request for a DNA test to know who the biological father is. This issue is becoming rampant destroying many homes and driving people insane. This is a sensitive matter but we still have to talk about it," he said.

