Guru reveals he was falsely accused of fathering a child, urges men to do DNA tests

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian singer and rapper Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, has revealed that a woman once accused him of fathering a child who was not his.

Guru
Guru

In an interview on GHPage TV on 2 November 2024, the Lapaz Toyota hitmaker explained that a DNA test later confirmed the true paternity of the child after the woman gave birth.

“Oh yeah! A lady I had intercourse with nearly pinned a pregnancy that was not mine on me. I have been through a lot in life, and maybe I survived. But I am not sure everyone can survive this same incident,” he shared.

Guru went on to advise men to consider conducting DNA tests on their children.

“The bloodline matters. Conducting a DNA test is very important. When a lady gives birth, the first thing the man should do is to conduct a DNA on the child to prove the paternity,” he emphasised.

In another interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, the 'Boys Abrɛ' and 'Lapaz Toyota' hit-maker emphasized the importance of parents discussing and addressing DNA test results, despite the sensitive nature of the issue.

"Whether you are the father or mother, immediately the child is born, request for a DNA test to know who the biological father is. This issue is becoming rampant destroying many homes and driving people insane. This is a sensitive matter but we still have to talk about it," he said.

Ghanaian hiplife musician Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, has been elected President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Ghana.

Guru
Guru Guru Pulse Ghana

Guru was announced the winner of the polls on Wednesday, 19 September 2024. Alongside his running mate, Jeffery Adu-Yeboah, he secured an overwhelming 9,455 votes out of a total of 18,659 valid votes cast, representing 50.7% of the total.

Dorcas Agambila

