Guru declares presidential ambition

Selorm Tali

Renowned Ghanaian artist Guru, known for his influential music career, has expressed his aspirations to become the President of Ghana.

Guru
In an interview on TV3, Guru, whose real name is Maradona Yeboah Adjei, confirmed his ambition, stating, “Yes...and I will.”

Guru explained that his desire to lead the country stems from a deep-seated wish to empower people and address the numerous challenges faced by the masses. Throughout his career, he has maintained a scandal-free image and consistently aimed to motivate and support those around him.

"What it takes to be a leader is understanding what the people want, making informed decisions, and being transparent and accountable. Throughout my music career, have you ever heard of any scandals about Guru?

I've always tried to live a life that would be a motivation to others. The whole purpose of the life we live is to empower people and help others. I've been very supportive in my community. Anyone who comes around me, I try to empower them as much as I can. So if I'm given the opportunity to lead the masses, won't I empower them?" he said.

Reflecting on his decision to run for SRC President at the University of Ghana, Guru explained that it was a test of his leadership abilities and a response to the challenges faced by students. He highlighted issues such as the outdated use of ID cards, the high cost of school fees, and the lack of adequate medical facilities on campus.

"Currently, students are paying 700 Ghana cedis for examinations. Is it for medical examinations? It doesn't make sense to me why there should be a balance. These are students, they don't work," he argued. Guru called for a reduction in fees and better support for students, emphasising the importance of making essential services available and affordable.

Guru's comments come shortly after fellow Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei also expressed his desire to be the President of Ghana in the future. Both figures highlight a growing trend of celebrities considering political roles to effect change in the country.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

