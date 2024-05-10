Guru amplifies bid to win Legon SRC President election

According to Guru, he has noticed some challenges the students face and would love to see that those challenges are addressed.

Amplifying his political bid, Guru has shared a post that sees him suited up in a flier to welcome back students of the University of Ghana as a new semester begins.

"Maradona Yeboah Adjei ( GURU NKZ)* Welcomes all students back to campus; Dear Legonites, I’m thrilled to have you back in school. Let's kick off this semester with positivity and enthusiasm!" *MARADONA YEBOAH ADJEI (GURU -NKZ)* UGSRC PRESIDENT HOPEFUL’24," he captioned the post on his social media page.

In an Interview with Accra-based TV3, he emphasized the need for tangible solutions to address prevalent challenges faced by students at the institution.

“I’m currently studying with the University of Ghana in Political Science and Information Studies and I’m in my third year. I want to start there because I have seen the happenings and the kind of leader that people want.”

Among his proposed initiatives, Guru highlighted the establishment of Legon Television, the enhancement of campus transportation services with additional buses, and the introduction of recreational activities to alleviate student stress.

“I’m looking forward to bringing Legon TV, students are tired of the radio station. We should have a Legon TV, the buses on campus are very few, we need to add more.”

