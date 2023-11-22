ADVERTISEMENT
Hanks Anuku admits to being depressed; says 'That's why I drink'

Selorm Tali

Seasoned Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, has opened up on battling depression. The actor has been rumoured to have been experiencing mental illness but he has denied it.

According to Hanks Anuku, he is doing fine, emphasizing that the rumours are not true. However, he shared that he engages in alcohol consumption as a means of dealing with the challenges of his ongoing battle with depression.

The actor, who has been in the media spotlight due to the viral reports and videos expressing his concerns about his mental well-being, addressed the issue in a widely circulated Instagram video.

In the video, Hanks admitted to his reliance on alcohol, linking it to the difficulties of being unemployed for an extended period and the constant anxiety about his children's well-being.

The actor said: “Yes, depression makes me drink but I never take hard drugs, I don’t take hard drugs at all.

Out of depression, I did not have a job for years, I was thinking about my children, their school fees and their welfare among other things and you know what it is like when it gets to that point.

“I call it a breaking point, I was broken to pieces and I had to go drinking and that is it”, the 63-year-old said.

