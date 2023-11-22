Hanks Anuku admits to being depressed; says 'That's why I drink'

The actor, who has been in the media spotlight due to the viral reports and videos expressing his concerns about his mental well-being, addressed the issue in a widely circulated Instagram video.

In the video, Hanks admitted to his reliance on alcohol, linking it to the difficulties of being unemployed for an extended period and the constant anxiety about his children's well-being.

The actor said: “Yes, depression makes me drink but I never take hard drugs, I don’t take hard drugs at all.

“Out of depression, I did not have a job for years, I was thinking about my children, their school fees and their welfare among other things and you know what it is like when it gets to that point.