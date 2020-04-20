Afia Schwarzenegger, a controversial figure in the showbiz industry, has worked with top radio and TV stations in Ghana including Okay FM and UTV but hardly sustains her jobs due to her many controversies.

The last media outfit she worked with was TV Africa where she hosted a gossip show called ‘Political Police’ but pulled out at the peak of the show due to unpaid salaries.

Nana Oye Lithur, on the other hand, is a barrister and a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who served as Gender Minister under ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

She was influential during John Mahama’s regime, however, things turned around when she went into opposition. Just last year, she divorced her husband and lost her parliamentary seat in Adentan constituency.

These misfortunes, according to Joyce Dzidzor, were her doings.

According to her, Afia and Nana Oye are going through hard times due to some vile behaviour they showed towards her a few years ago.

She revealed in a Facebook post on Monday, April 20, that Afia tagged her a ‘killer’ and Nana Oye duped her – and according to her, she consulted a juju in her father’s hometown in Togo for a revenge.

Joyce wrote on Facebook: “I'm not tall like Yvonne Nelson but if I were short like Afia Schwarzenegger and fat like Nana Oye Lithur, I'd hung myself.

NB: Afia called me a killer on Utv. And Nana Oye also connived with GAC to dupe me. Now afia lost her job at UTV and Nana Oye also lost her position

And this was powered by the Agbala Juju in my village inside my father's home in Togo. Don't Joke with me next time.”