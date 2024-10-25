How Wesley Kesse and other top influencers showed up for Pulse Influencer Awards

Pulse Ghana

Wesley Kesse, one of the biggest names in Ghanaian content creation, wowed the audience as he showed up as a walking AI, complete with a robot-inspired helmet. Known for his comedic skits and high fashion, Wesley perfectly embodied the event's theme.

With over 1.5 million TikTok followers, he continues to resonate with Ghanaians and Africans globally, offering authentic portrayals of Ghanaian culture. His presence and unique outfit further solidified his status as a multiple award-winning influencer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abena Soreno

Abena Soreno, the accomplished morning show host and 2023 On-Air Personality winner at the RTP Awards, dazzled in a silver gown. Her elegance and style made her one of the standout personalities at the event.

Mercy Afriyie Nartey

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercy Afriyie Nartey, a finalist from Ghana's Most Beautiful 2020, showcased her ambitious spirit with an eagle-head gown, symbolising her high aspirations. Known for her corporate MC roles and bold fashion statements, she once again captured the attention of the crowd.

Ali Mohammed

Ali Mohammed, also known as @alimo3 on TikTok, graced the event in a sleek two-piece outfit. With over 2.5 million followers, Ali’s humour and relatable content have made him one of Ghana's most beloved creators.

Drisey

ADVERTISEMENT

The reality couple, Drisey, made up of Rosey and Drill, stunned in matching AI-inspired outfits. Known for their chemistry on Perfect Match Xtra, the duo's futuristic look was a highlight of the night.

Vivian Gomado

Vivian Gomado, popularly known as Vinache, captivated the audience with her angelic gown featuring flair-like wings. Her heavenly-inspired outfit embodied the futuristic theme while elevating her profile as a beauty muse and social media personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chef Abby

Chef Abby, one of the leading culinary influencers, showed up in a chic, food-inspired ensemble, blending creativity with her culinary prowess. Her outfit was a tasteful nod to her craft, captivating food lovers and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Kojo Junior

ADVERTISEMENT

Kojo Junior, a popular content creator known for his skits and humorous videos, stepped out in a bold, futuristic outfit, perfectly matching the AI Glamour theme. His style and persona continue to engage millions of followers across social media platforms.

Chidera

Chidera, a vibrant social media influencer and fashion icon, arrived in an eye-catching metallic ensemble that showcased her love for bold fashion statements. With her unique style and vibrant personality, Chidera continues to inspire her audience with her daring fashion choices.

Samira Rufai

ADVERTISEMENT

Samira Rufai, another influential figure in Ghana’s digital space, also made a remarkable appearance at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards. Known for her bold fashion sense and commanding presence, Samira stunned in a futuristic outfit that turned heads on the black carpet.

Chi Chi DJ

Chi Chi DJ, one of Ghana’s rising stars in the music and entertainment scene, made a vibrant appearance at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards. Known for her energetic performances and dynamic DJing skills, she has become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Chi Chi DJ brought her unique style to the event, blending fashion and music in a way that only she can.

ADVERTISEMENT