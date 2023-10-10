Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: The best-dressed men on the red carpet

Here's a compilation of the top 7 best-dressed male influencers who graced our red carpet:

7. Sika Official: He turned heads in his golden suit with striking black accents.

SO Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Chidera David: Sporting a curry-colored suit and a stylish walking stick for added swag.

Chidera Pulse Ghana

5. Enil Art: His black velvet suit was elevated by the exquisite golden floral embellishments on the coat.

Enil art Pulse Ghana

4. Sneaker Nyame: He kept it classy by pairing a black suit with a coordinating curry tie and a sleek black walking stick, all in line with the dress code.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Kojo Junior: Impressing with a well-tailored blue vest complementing his blue suit.

2. Made in Ghana: His unconventional choice of a golden shirt with an elegant long train at the back made a bold statement and added a touch of humor to his appearance, proving he deserved the Ayoba Comedy Award.

Made In Ghana Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Wesley Kesse: Breaking the mold, Wesley stole the spotlight with his flowery shirt, demonstrating that men can embrace unconventional styles and add a dash of excitement to their wardrobe, breaking free from the monotony of traditional shirts and trousers.

These influencers brought their unique fashion sense to the red carpet, making a memorable mark at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023.