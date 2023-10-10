ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: The best-dressed men on the red carpet

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 featured some of the most stylish male influencers on the red carpet.

Though everyone took their time to look amazing on the red carpet, there were a few eye-catching outfits that turned heads.

Here's a compilation of the top 7 best-dressed male influencers who graced our red carpet:

7. Sika Official: He turned heads in his golden suit with striking black accents.

6. Chidera David: Sporting a curry-colored suit and a stylish walking stick for added swag.

5. Enil Art: His black velvet suit was elevated by the exquisite golden floral embellishments on the coat.

4. Sneaker Nyame: He kept it classy by pairing a black suit with a coordinating curry tie and a sleek black walking stick, all in line with the dress code.

3. Kojo Junior: Impressing with a well-tailored blue vest complementing his blue suit.

2. Made in Ghana: His unconventional choice of a golden shirt with an elegant long train at the back made a bold statement and added a touch of humor to his appearance, proving he deserved the Ayoba Comedy Award.

1. Wesley Kesse: Breaking the mold, Wesley stole the spotlight with his flowery shirt, demonstrating that men can embrace unconventional styles and add a dash of excitement to their wardrobe, breaking free from the monotony of traditional shirts and trousers.

These influencers brought their unique fashion sense to the red carpet, making a memorable mark at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023.

It was a display of talent and creativity and we hope to have more creative outfits in the next edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

