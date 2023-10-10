Though everyone took their time to look amazing on the red carpet, there were a few eye-catching outfits that turned heads.
Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: The best-dressed men on the red carpet
The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 featured some of the most stylish male influencers on the red carpet.
Recommended articles
Here's a compilation of the top 7 best-dressed male influencers who graced our red carpet:
7. Sika Official: He turned heads in his golden suit with striking black accents.
6. Chidera David: Sporting a curry-colored suit and a stylish walking stick for added swag.
5. Enil Art: His black velvet suit was elevated by the exquisite golden floral embellishments on the coat.
4. Sneaker Nyame: He kept it classy by pairing a black suit with a coordinating curry tie and a sleek black walking stick, all in line with the dress code.
3. Kojo Junior: Impressing with a well-tailored blue vest complementing his blue suit.
2. Made in Ghana: His unconventional choice of a golden shirt with an elegant long train at the back made a bold statement and added a touch of humor to his appearance, proving he deserved the Ayoba Comedy Award.
1. Wesley Kesse: Breaking the mold, Wesley stole the spotlight with his flowery shirt, demonstrating that men can embrace unconventional styles and add a dash of excitement to their wardrobe, breaking free from the monotony of traditional shirts and trousers.
These influencers brought their unique fashion sense to the red carpet, making a memorable mark at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023.
It was a display of talent and creativity and we hope to have more creative outfits in the next edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh