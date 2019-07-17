Speaking on Zylofon FM, this morning about his Beyonce feature, the Dancehall act has mentioned he has intentionally ignored Sarkodie’s congratulations because he knows the message isn’t coming from Sarkodie’s heart.

According to Shatta Wale, the “Advice” has advised him and he is expecting him to advise himself too because he is always posing big whilst music isn’t always about creating such brands.

“I don’t like hypocrites around me, Sarkodie has always been a hypocrite, he thinks he can say this so that people will think Sarkodie is matured … he advised me, he needs to advise himself ” Shatta Wale said.

Hear more from him in the video below and tell us what you think.