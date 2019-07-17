The two met in London during “The Lion King” movie European premiere. This morning on a Hitz FM show monitored by pulse.com.gh, Guilty Beatz, shared his experience of working with Beyonce and meeting her.

According to the Music Producer, he was first contacted via an email but he never believed it until he once travelled to America and met the Artiste and Repertoire manager, who served as a liaison between him and Beyonce’s management, who sent him the mail.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale is going to win his first Grammy with Beyonce's album; pundits declare

Speaking during the interview, Guilty Beatz mentioned that he has not even heard yet the finished product of his work because all he did was the instrumental before he later realized which artistes sang on his beats.

“I don’t know what happened, all I did was the instrumental and by the time you realize different people are on the song,” he said via a phone call conversation on the Day Break Hitz.

Speaking about what Beyonce told him on the red carpet when they met, pulse.com.gh heard him say that “She said something like, Hey, I have heard so much about you, you are doing great”.

Guilty Beatz, however, refused to disclose how much he has been paid to work on Beyonce’s album. “I am not supposed to discuss it, it’s personal”, he told Andy Dosty.