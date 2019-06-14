Kelvyn Boy who was speaking on Kumasi based radio station, Luv FM, has mentioned that he doesn’t owe Wendy Shay any apology for his unintentional snub because at the time he wanted to do so, Bullet never answered his phone calls.

Prior to his comment, Bullet, who owns the record label, which Wendy Shay is signed on, after the incident, made comments on social media that Kelvyn Boy has been beefing his artiste over an award, insinuating that his snub was premeditated.

READ ALSO: Medikal hasn't saved rap music; I blame VGMAs for his comment - Strongman

Luv FM’s Dj Reuben, asked the “Holiday” singer if he is truly beefing Wendy and he replied “I cannot compete with somebody that somebody writes for her, e be somebody wey dey write for you the person sef enn vibe die you get me, let’s be real”

Kelvyn Boy added that when the incident occurred, he expected Bullet to talk to him as an elder brother to find out what exactly happened but he rather resulted to so social media to slam him for beefing over awards.

Hear more from Kelvyn Boy in the video below and tell us what you think.