“If he is cheating, let him cheat, when he finish, he’ll come … Marriage needs a lot of sacrifice, women we need to learn this. Men have ego, you can’t change it, that’s the way they are, women need to submit … let him cheat when he’s tired he’ll come” Dr Charlotte Oduro advised.

The “Joromi” singer, upon chancing on the viral video, in which the counsellor made the comments, angrily described her as someone who is not sound, adding that those who are cheering her are idiots.

READ ALSO: Nana Aba Anamoah's baby daddy celebrates her on her birthday with a sweet message

Reacting to the singer’s comment, Counselor Charlotte, in a new video seen by pulse.com.gh said that “ I don’t blame her, they have pasts, they have issues, she should never think we have not seen it before, me I have been married for 11 years.”

“People should not just sit there and get angry and react because they have pains, you have pains doesn’t mean you should channel the pain to become a revenge on somebody” she added.

READ ALSO: Age 35 is too long for Kwesi Arthur to marry; says his father

The Ghanaian Counselor further added that she is not saying cheating is the best thing ever but the Bible asks women to be submissive to their men, therefore when they cheat, their punishment awaits them.

Hear more from Counselor Charlotte in the video below. and share your thoughts with us.