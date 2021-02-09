According to the residents of the area, they have had to endure the stench emanating from the dead body for days after several complaints to local authorities have not yielded any result.

A witness told Adom News’ reporter, Sulley Dramani the deceased is a migrant, believed to be in his 40s, who sought shelter in the community.

However, he was sent off by the traditional leaders to search for a cure for his unknown ailment.

It is reported that after being expelled from the community, the stranger decided to hide in a poultry farm in the community without the residents knowing.

It is unclear what caused the death of the man. His badly decomposed and mummified corpse was found on the farm on Thursday, February 4, after residents traced the source of a bad smell that has engulfed the entire community.

It is further reported that nobody has complained of a missing person ever since he appeared in the community to the time of his death.

READ ALSO: “You have Jet, I only have Toyota” – Man leaves note in church's offering bowl

Residents told Adom News the Assemblymember for the area, Thomas Obeng Twumasi, the Traditional Council, and the police were immediately notified.

According to them, four days after they complained to the appropriate authorities, no attempt has been made to retrieve the dead body to the morgue or to conduct an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.