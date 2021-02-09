According to Nigerian news portal Gistreel.com, an Usher was sorting out the monies contributed by church members when she chanced on the note.

The said note which reads: “You have Jet ALREADY I only have a Toyota I no dey give you shi shi” was shared on social media.

“You have Jet, I only have Toyota” – Man leaves note in church's offering bowl

The anonymous church member obviously did not think that his contribution was to God and not the pastor, so he looked at the man of God’s state of affluence and decided that he did not deserve more.

In other news, a couple was compelled over the weekend to get another pastor to officiate their marriage after the man of God who was originally scheduled to join them in holy matrimony refused to do it and walked out because the couple arrived 5 minutes late.

Reports say the couple had to ignore Pastor Essay Oggory of Fulfilling Word Foundation church in Nigeria’s Port Harcourt to quickly look for another man of God because family and friends of both the groom and the bride, as well as guests, were left waiting for over an hour without him returning to officiate the wedding.

It is further reported that tension broke out as church members and wedding guests engaged in a verbal fight at a point in time as those who supported the pastor tried to defend his action against disappointed family and guests who were complaining bitterly.

Pastor Essay Oggory insisted that he would only join the couple together in marriage at his own convenience inside his office, not in the church as expected.

The situation was so disappointing and shameful that the bride broke down in tears and the groom had to console her.

Videos and photos from the dramatic scene were shared on social media by the wedding photographer who expressed disappointment at the pastor’s conduct.

“Annoying events at the wedding I was covering today in PH.

“The couple came 5 minutes late and the pastor left the church, kept us for 1 hour and said he’ll join them in his office after returning.

“Some pastors are feeling like God,” the unhappy wedding photographer captioned the videos and photos.

When the couple finally got another pastor to officiate the wedding in a hotel, the photographer thought it prudent to update social media users on the turn of events.

“Wedding done back at the hotel with a stand-in pastor,” the photographer captioned subsequent videos and photos.