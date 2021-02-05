He is expected to mount the witness box to be cross-examined and account on what happened at the EC's strongroom.

Earlier, one of the witness who mounted the witness to testify on behalf of the petitioner, Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte said Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the 1st Respondent, EC, asked him [Kpessa-Whyte] and Rojo Mettle-Nunoo to go and consult the petitioner before the declaration of the December 7, 2020, elections.

Justin Amenuvor, lead counsel for the 1st Respondent in his cross-examination sought to prove that Kpessa-Whyte and Rojo Mettle Nunoo were never instructed by Jean Mensa to leave the EC strongroom but rather left on their own volition.

From the witness, he confirmed that Dr. Kpessa-Whyte did not personally hear from the EC Chairperson but got the information from Rojo Mettle Nunoo who rather spoke with the Chairperson of the EC.

Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo

Dr. Kpessa-Whyte added in his testimony that they left their laptops in the EC strong room and moved in one car to John Mahama’s residence only to return after 40 minutes to meet the strongroom deserted with the election results already declared.

"On the basis of this, when we were leaving the place, we left our laptops. We left in only one vehicle. I left my vehicle in the premises of the Electoral Commission. Why would we leave our laptops and our working tools in the place if we were actually not instructed to go? Indeed, we returned to the place in about 45 minutes to one hour only to [see] the strong room completely deserted and everything packed out," Dr. Kpessa-Whyte added.