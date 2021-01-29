The NDC presidential candidate had filed an application that sought to ask the Supreme Court to grant leave for the Electoral Commission [1st respondent] to answer 12 questions regarding the declaration of the 2020 presidential election results but it dismissed the application.

The lead counsel for Mahama, Tsatsu Tsikata earlier filed the application asking the Apex court to review its dismissal of the motion for some 12 interrogatories to be served on the EC.

This was after the court had ruled that Tsikata was relying on CI 47 while the current rule in force is the CI 99.

Tsikata had argued that the interrogatories are critical as it would help the Supreme Court determine the authenticity of the results that saw the NPP presidential candidate, emerging as the winner of the 2020 elections.

Mahama and his lawyers per the motion are also seeking leave to "replace paragraph 28 of their original statement of the case."

Tsikata who moved the motion referred to copious authorities and urged the court to oblige and file their request since it will assist the court to make a proper determination of the review pending.

However, on Thursday, January 28, 2021, when the Supreme Court sat for the hearing of the case, two additional justices were added to the seven-member panel for the review application.

They are Justice Imoro Tanko and Justice Henrietta Mensah Bonsu making nine justices.

The nine-member review panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Anin Yeboah in its ruling said the applicant had not met the threshold to apply for review and was subsequently dismissed.

