I fear for my life when a woman starts expressing her feelings for me – Ofori Amponsah

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah, has revealed why he is reluctant to indulge in romantic relationships.

Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah

According to him, proposing to a woman is a daunting task due to his fear of disappointment.

Recommended articles

Known for his renowned romantic lyrics and soulful music, it seems like, this does not apply to his personal life and relationships.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Ofori Amponsah expressed his skepticism about the concept of true love, citing that individuals who hastily profess their love often end up causing the most pain.

“I tread carefully when people show me, love. More often than not, those who claim to love you are the ones who hurt you the most. Look at the case of the Police Inspector who killed his lover. How can someone profess love and then commit such an act? If you truly love someone, the last thing on your mind should be causing them harm,” Ofori Amponsah remarked.

The artist, known for his captivating stage presence, has been a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music industry since his collaboration with Daddy Lumba in 1999 on the album “Wo Ho Kyere.”

However, despite his musical success and adoration from fans, Ofori Amponsah confessed that he does not believe in the power of romantic love and harbours a deep fear of women expressing their feelings towards him.

“In this world, the last thing I expect from a woman is for her to show me love. I fear for my life when a woman starts expressing her feelings for me,” he confessed.

Despite his career hiatus in recent years, his recent performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was well-received by fans, who have been eagerly awaiting his return to the music scene.

