I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shyngle

Entertainment > Celebrities

Actress Princess Shyngle says she’s tired of taking care of herself so she needs someone to take care of her.

Ghanaian based Gambian actress Princess Shyngle has revealed that she is tired of taking care of herself and now wants a man who can really take care of her.

According to her, it is the duty of every man to take care of his girlfriend.

In an interview on the Delay show, Princess stated that she doesn’t mind what the man does for a living all she wants is if he would be able to cater for her needs.

“I’m tired of taking care of myself, lets just put it like that. I need someone to come and take care of me now. Whether he is rich or he’s successful all I want is for him to be a generous man because there are several rich men out there who are not generous.”

“That’s the duty of a man, you need to provide for your woman, you need to take care of your woman and you need to support her,” she said.

READ MORE: Some unmarried female celebrities are not well mannered-Princess Shyngle

But, while marketing herself on The Delay Show, she claimed she recently turned down a 150,000 dollar offer from a guy who wanted to spend a weekend with her.

According to her, the guy approached her for a brand ambassadorial deal and later asked her out.

Shyngle said she refused the deal but the “guy offered me 150,000 dollars for a weekend, I turned him down”.

Watch video below:

 

