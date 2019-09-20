The entrepreneur made an open confession about her past life in a post shared on her Instagram page, where she also addressed the old report of her being accused of car theft, by a man she had a relationship with.

According to the former Beauty Queen, she was only a slay queen trying to outsmart her suitors to live lavish lifestyle but that has somehow dented her image and when she looks back, she regrets it now.

Posting a throwback photo of herself, Hamamat wrote " Every Top “slay queen” will tell you the #no1 rule of slaying is these 3 most important words ... The whole idea of “slay” isn’t just how beautiful you look but how smart you “Slay” your prey without getting caught.

Hamamat Montia

I was a slayer ... One day out of the blue , when I was out of the country I had a phone call from my childhood best friend @miss_dzidzii - she sounded disturbed and didn’t want to say because she knew I was in the last period of my first pregnancy but she was worried and knew It will hurt even more if I found out from someone else , so she told me - “That I was all over the news in Ghana for stealing a car “ and the media was having a ball ... I didn’t steal the car , it was one of many gifts but looking back now I probably stole his heart and he had to tell the world."