I want to date a president, I don't mind being a 2nd wife – Sista Afia reveals

Sista Afia candidly expressed her dream of becoming a First Lady, indicating her openness to dating any President, regardless of nationality.

"I don't have a specific President in mind that I wish to date. Even if it's the President of Chad, I am open to it," she asserted, demonstrating her willingness to explore diverse possibilities.

When confronted with potential complexities associated with dating a married President or one with multiple spouses, Sista Afia maintained a pragmatic stance.

She clarified that she harbours no reservations about such arrangements and is prepared to embrace them, even if it means assuming the role of a fourth wife.

"All I desire now is to establish a romantic connection and eventually marry a President," she reiterated, emphasising her unwavering determination to pursue her romantic aspirations at the highest level of leadership.

Francisca Gawugah, known in the entertainment industry as Sister Afia is a Ghanaian highlife, afro-pop, and Afrobeat artist. She is the niece of popular Ghanaian Bishop Duncan-Williams.

She was born on January 7, 1993, in Ghana and grew up in Accra and Kumasi. Sister Afia attended the Reverend John Teye Memorial Institute, Angel Educational Complex, and Afia Kobi Ampe Girls Senior High School before relocating to the United Kingdom to pursue nursing.

