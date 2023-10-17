Commenting on a poll that asked social media users their reasons why they would not vote for the Assin Central MP, the Ghanaian musician listed several reasons, including one that says Kennedy Agyapong is a tribal bigot who once asked for Ewes to be killed.
I won't vote for 'tribalistic' Kennedy Agyapong, he said 'Ewes should be killed' - Wanlov
Wanlov the Kubolor is warning Ghanaians that Kennedy Agyapong could be worse than Nana Addo if elected as President of the country.
Wanlov's post read, "said to kill Ewes / said Ghanaians from the north cannot lead the country / put a target on a journalist that got him murdered/behaves idiotic & petty / tribalist / threatened judges / will be as bad as Akufu Addo if not worse."
In 2012, Kennedy Agyapong was accused of inciting civil war when he infamously called for violence against Voltarians in the Ashanti Region during an interview with Oman FM.
He is quoted to have said: “Today I declare war on this country, Gbevlo-Lartey and his people, IGP should know this. Voltarians in the Ashanti Region will not be spared. If anyone touches you, butcher him with a cutlass…”.
