If you're desperate for man, you'll get useless one - Akrobeto advises single women

According to Akrobeto, any young lady who is desperate for marriage will end up with an irresponsible man.

“I can tell you on authority that no responsible man will come your way. Because when things get worse, he will tell you to your face that he didn’t like you but you forced marriage on him. So my desperate sister, calm down. There are many young ladies between the ages of 25-30 who are rejecting men because they are looking for certain specifications to accept their proposal. And then they get desperate when they are ageing,” he said.

Using a personal story to buttress his point, he disclosed how he was rejected by a lady in his young days because he fell short of her qualifications, which included not having a bank account.

“This lady told me that if I don’t have a bank account and savings, how was I going to take care of her after marriage. Today, I have plenty of savings. But that is not to say that you need to accept the proposal of just any man who comes your way. Not all, you need to be careful with your selection so not to end up with any irresponsible man. However, you don’t need to raise the bar very high to send many men away,” he said.

Real name Akwasi Boadi, Akrobeto urged single women to focus on personal growth and self-improvement, emphasising that a well-put-together life is a quality that attracts men to women.