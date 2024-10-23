ADVERTISEMENT
Investigative panel reveals how Bob Risky lived 'lavishly' in jail for 6 months

Selorm Tali

A Nigerian investigative panel has dismissed allegations that transgender socialite Bobrisky, born Idris Okuneye, lived outside prison while serving a six-month sentence for abusing the national currency.

Bobrisky was jailed for "naira abuse" after throwing banknotes at a film premiere in April, a practice commonly known as "spraying," which is illegal under the Central Bank of Nigeria Act.

Although money laundering charges were dismissed, social media influencer Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, raised allegations of bribery to drop these charges. Bobrisky denied any wrongdoing.

The panel, formed by the Ministry of Interior to investigate these bribery claims, revealed that two senior prison officials were suspended last month over the allegations. While the investigation found no evidence that Bobrisky lived outside the prison, it acknowledged that further inquiries are needed to determine if the special privileges resulted from corrupt practices by correctional officers.

In addition, the panel criticised the decision to send Bobrisky, a first-time offender, to a maximum-security prison, calling it a violation of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act. Although "spraying" banknotes at celebrations is widespread in Nigeria, legal actions for this offence were rarely pursued until recently.

Following Bobrisky's release in August, a viral video surfaced, allegedly featuring her voice claiming to have paid $9,000 to anti-corruption officials to have the money laundering charges dropped. Bobrisky has denied these allegations, asserting that the voice in the recording was not hers.

