Isn't singing 'Yesu adi nkunim' at KODA's funeral mockery to God? - Woyeje asks

Ohenemaa questioned whether it was appropriate to sing Yesu Adi Nkunim (meaning "Jesus is victorious") at the burial service, given the circumstances surrounding KODA’s death, leaving behind a wife and three children.

In her post, she wrote, "Yesu adi nkunim in this circumstance? Is that not degrading to God? Why do we make God look bad in unfortunate situations? A 45-year-old man (KODA) died leaving a wife and children."

She added, "Is Yesu adi nkunim a praise to God or mockery? Can there be a better expression rather than this misrepresentation?"

KODA passed away on April 21, 2024, after a brief illness. His final funeral service was held on September 20, 2024, at the Kingsway International Christian Center (KICC) Dominion Center in Accra. The all-white funeral was attended by many prominent figures in the gospel music fraternity, including Joe Bechem, Mary Ghansah, Joe Mettle, and others.

The song in question was composed by the late Gospel singer, but it was originally titled 'Hosanna' and remains one of his most popular songs. The ambulance that carried his remains to the cemetery had a customised number plate with the song's title.

