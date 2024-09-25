Isn't singing 'Yesu adi nkunim' at KODA's funeral mockery to God? - Woyeje asks

The radio presenter and MC took to social media to express her discomfort with the song selection, particularly the performance of Yesu Adi Nkunim by gospel artists Joe Mettle and others.
Ghanaian radio personality Ohenemaa Woyeje has raised concerns over the choice of song performed during the funeral service of the late gospel singer Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA.
Ohenemaa questioned whether it was appropriate to sing Yesu Adi Nkunim (meaning "Jesus is victorious") at the burial service, given the circumstances surrounding KODA’s death, leaving behind a wife and three children.
In her post, she wrote, "Yesu adi nkunim in this circumstance? Is that not degrading to God? Why do we make God look bad in unfortunate situations? A 45-year-old man (KODA) died leaving a wife and children."
She added, "Is Yesu adi nkunim a praise to God or mockery? Can there be a better expression rather than this misrepresentation?"
KODA passed away on April 21, 2024, after a brief illness. His final funeral service was held on September 20, 2024, at the Kingsway International Christian Center (KICC) Dominion Center in Accra. The all-white funeral was attended by many prominent figures in the gospel music fraternity, including Joe Bechem, Mary Ghansah, Joe Mettle, and others.
The song in question was composed by the late Gospel singer, but it was originally titled 'Hosanna' and remains one of his most popular songs. The ambulance that carried his remains to the cemetery had a customised number plate with the song's title.
Ohenemaa’s comments have sparked conversation on social media, with some agreeing with her sentiment. In contrast, others argue that the song was meant to celebrate KODA’s faith in Christ, even in death. Read her Facebook post below, and don't forget to share your thoughts with us in the comment section.