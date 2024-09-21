Gospel musicians unite in heartfelt tribute at KODA's farewell

The musicians collectively took the stage to perform KODA’s beloved song, ‘Yesu Adi Nkunim.’

Led by veteran gospel minister, Elder Mireku, they alternated leading the anthem and, at times, sang in harmony to create a powerful tribute.

As the pallbearers lifted KODA’s casket, the musicians’ voices filled the air, marking the beginning of the procession to the burial site.

A group of trumpeters joined in, guiding the family as they followed the procession to the private interment.

The music industry turned out in force to pay their final respects to KODA. Among the notable attendees were Joe Mettle, Uncle Ato, Ceccy Twum, Mary Ghansah, Sonnie Badu, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Eugene Zuta, Francis Amo, Diana Hamilton, Nii Okine, Akese Brempong, and Elder Mireku.

The solemn, all-white funeral took place at the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Dominion Centre on Spintex Road in Accra on Friday, September 20, 2024.

The ceremony was followed by a private burial, with family, friends, and fans from across the country gathering to honour KODA’s memory.

KODA’s biography

Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA, was born on December 15, 1978, in Sekondi-Takoradi, Ghana. From a young age, he showed a keen interest in music, learning to play the guitar at the age of 10.

His passion for music led him to further his education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he became the mass choir director.

koda Pulse Ghana

KODA’s career in the music industry was marked by his roles as a singer, songwriter, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist. He was known for his work with various gospel artists in Ghana and internationally, including Nii Okai, Pastor Joseph Gyebi, and Daughters of Glorious Jesus. His notable albums include “Nyame Beye,” “Waye Wie,” “Black & White,” and "OXYGEN".

KODA was also a dedicated music tutor, releasing instructional DVDs on bass and lead guitar, as well as live DVDs of his major concerts. He was married to fellow musician Ewurama Dua Anto, and together they had two sons and a daughter.

KODA passed away on April 21, 2024, at the age of 45, after battling kidney disease.