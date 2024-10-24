ADVERTISEMENT
'I've never been asked for sex in exchange for a movie role,' says Benedicta Gafah

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has addressed rumours suggesting that she has not been receiving movie roles due to her refusal to engage in inappropriate relationships with producers.

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah

In an interview with Hitz FM on 24 October 2024, the actress stated that no producer has ever approached her with such a "sex-for-role" request.

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana

She clarified that her absence from the screen is due to a personal decision to take a break and focus on furthering her education.

“I haven’t been approached by any director to offer sex for a role before. Maybe because my uncle introduced me to Mr Akwasi Nyamekye directly. It got to a point where I left the industry to further my education. I was also producing my movies but, up to now, I haven’t encountered such advances,” she said.

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana

Benedicta also shed light on the challenges actors face in the industry, stressing that while the public often sees the glamorous side of acting, they do not always realise the hardships behind the scenes.

“The movie industry is very challenging because people only get to see the glamour and not what we go through when acting. Sometimes we go to locations and there is no internet. And after a long day working, you can’t even go online to relieve stress,” she added.

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana
Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has refuted claims that she underwent a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), dismissing the rumours that have circulated regarding her body shape.

Gafah, often scrutinised by social media users for her curvy figure, addressed the issue in a recent interview on Joy Prime's "Changes" show.

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana

While she does not criticise those who opt for plastic surgery, Gafah stated that she has no reason to consider the procedure herself and has no plans to do so in the future.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

