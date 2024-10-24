'I've never been asked for sex in exchange for a movie role,' says Benedicta Gafah

In an interview with Hitz FM on 24 October 2024, the actress stated that no producer has ever approached her with such a "sex-for-role" request.
Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has addressed rumours suggesting that she has not been receiving movie roles due to her refusal to engage in inappropriate relationships with producers.
She clarified that her absence from the screen is due to a personal decision to take a break and focus on furthering her education.
“I haven’t been approached by any director to offer sex for a role before. Maybe because my uncle introduced me to Mr Akwasi Nyamekye directly. It got to a point where I left the industry to further my education. I was also producing my movies but, up to now, I haven’t encountered such advances,” she said.
Benedicta also shed light on the challenges actors face in the industry, stressing that while the public often sees the glamorous side of acting, they do not always realise the hardships behind the scenes.
“The movie industry is very challenging because people only get to see the glamour and not what we go through when acting. Sometimes we go to locations and there is no internet. And after a long day working, you can’t even go online to relieve stress,” she added.
