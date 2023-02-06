Benedicta Gafah wore the dreamiest Kente outfit ever for her traditional wedding

Definitely, an unconventional bride, Benedicta's traditional marriage ceremony took place last Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Videos from the colourful ceremony have popped up showing some of the best scenes at the wedding.

If you’ve ever walked down the aisle in a dress that made your nuptials unforgettable, you’ll know how fulfilling, exciting, elegant, glamorous and dreamy the actress was on her wedding day.

She found just the perfect wedding outfits and it’s safe to say all eyes were completely on her when she stepped on the aisle.

One thing that makes the ceremony outstanding is the theme colour for the day. It is very important to choose the right colour combination that will add style and class to your event.

There can't be a traditional wedding without the couple and close relatives donning lovely kente styles.

Fashion plays a key role in every event, especially weddings. Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

The bride has to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding while the wedding guests play it safe not to overdress especially when you are close to the bride.

Kente outfits have come to stay. It symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in holy matrimony.

The absolute gorgeous bride won our hearts when she showed up with all shades of flawless and beautiful on this day. Simple, chic and regal are a few words that describe her style on their big days.

For the traditional wedding, Benedicta stole our hearts with her stunning blue Kente combo dress.

Her dress is decently accentuated her stature. We love the colour combination and design and extra details that made her stand out from all the brides we have seen so far this year. Her simple makeup and elegant hairstyle made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

Upon a closer look, you’ll sit there dreaming about it like us. In other words, Benedicta's dress was simply unique.

Check photos below:

Photo credit: Chocolate shot it

