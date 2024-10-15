Jackie Appiah and 3 other Ghanaians with luxurious mansions that wow fans

Asamoah Gyan – La Basilica De Baby Jet

Renowned football star Asamoah Gyan captivated many with his $3 million mansion in Weija. He held a housewarming to unveil this stunning property, which he calls “La Basilica De Baby Jet”.

This three-storey mansion features bulletproof doors, two bars, a spacious swimming pool, and restricted access routes, with breathtaking views over the Weija Dam. The mansion is valued at a remarkable $3,000,000.

Jackie Appiah – Trassaco Valley

Veteran Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has turned heads with her magnificent mansion in Trassaco Valley, one of the most exclusive residential areas in West Africa.

In a video shared by Cutie_Juls on Instagram, the house showcases luxurious and modern facilities, including a large compound, swimming pool, underground cinema, and other recreational spaces. Painted in white with gold-themed decor, the mansion is reportedly valued at an impressive $1,769,500.

Shatta Wale – East Legon Mansion

Ghana’s dancehall king, Shatta Wale, gave fans a virtual tour of his $550,000 mansion in East Legon. The house, reportedly gifted to him by Zylofon Media, is part of his record label deal.

This four-bedroom property includes a home theatre, roof terrace, wine room, and various other amenities, making it truly fit for a king.

Bisa Kdei – Mansion

Bisa Kdei, the “Mansa” hitmaker, recently shared a video of his new mansion, valued at $300,000. In a video shared on Instagram, he encouraged fans to follow their dreams.

The house, adorned with ultra-modern fittings and a beautiful swimming pool, serves as a proud reminder of his success, despite critics labelling his work as “funeral songs.”