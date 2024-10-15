Jackie Appiah and 3 other Ghanaians with luxurious mansions that wow fans

Over the years, several Ghanaian celebrities have impressed fans by offering glimpses into their opulent homes, revealing that dedication to their craft truly pays off.
Asamoah Gyan – La Basilica De Baby Jet
Renowned football star Asamoah Gyan captivated many with his $3 million mansion in Weija. He held a housewarming to unveil this stunning property, which he calls “La Basilica De Baby Jet”.
This three-storey mansion features bulletproof doors, two bars, a spacious swimming pool, and restricted access routes, with breathtaking views over the Weija Dam. The mansion is valued at a remarkable $3,000,000.
Jackie Appiah – Trassaco Valley
Veteran Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has turned heads with her magnificent mansion in Trassaco Valley, one of the most exclusive residential areas in West Africa.
In a video shared by Cutie_Juls on Instagram, the house showcases luxurious and modern facilities, including a large compound, swimming pool, underground cinema, and other recreational spaces. Painted in white with gold-themed decor, the mansion is reportedly valued at an impressive $1,769,500.
Shatta Wale – East Legon Mansion
Ghana’s dancehall king, Shatta Wale, gave fans a virtual tour of his $550,000 mansion in East Legon. The house, reportedly gifted to him by Zylofon Media, is part of his record label deal.
This four-bedroom property includes a home theatre, roof terrace, wine room, and various other amenities, making it truly fit for a king.
Bisa Kdei – Mansion
Bisa Kdei, the “Mansa” hitmaker, recently shared a video of his new mansion, valued at $300,000. In a video shared on Instagram, he encouraged fans to follow their dreams.
The house, adorned with ultra-modern fittings and a beautiful swimming pool, serves as a proud reminder of his success, despite critics labelling his work as “funeral songs.”
Each of these properties not only showcases the success of Ghana's celebrities but also reflects their unique styles and achievements.