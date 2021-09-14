Social media burst out laughing as Bisa Kdei goes bald (PHOTO)

His comment section was filled with thousands of laughing emojis, but some said ‘no’ to the look.

“Please I want to do some of the sakora,” musician Akiyana said in the comment. Blogger Fiifi Adinkra called him ‘K-Santo’ while a fan said, ‘Bring bald brothers back again.’

Last month, Bisa Kdei said his mojo hasn’t died as many Ghanaians perceive and that he is worshipped in a lot of African countries due to his musical influence.

The Ghanaian highlife star has been targeted by trolls since last week after a tweep asked that he should be present at viral ‘Our Day’ boy Oswald’s school because his songs are funeral music.

But Bisa Kdei, who performed at the Boauke week-long festival – one of the largest and most attended event in Ivory Coast – last month, said he is worship in Ghana’s neighbouring country due to his music.

The festival launched in 1964 was held in the second-largest city in Cote D’Ivoire is marked by the parade of floats, majorettes, masked bill, a street carnival, among others.

Pulse Ghana

According to Bisa, he’s worshipped by the people of Ivory Coast who really do like his songs.

“In Ivory Coast they worship me and when it comes to music they really like all my songs so I always make myself available anytime they need me,” he told Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.

He said Ghanaians who travel to other African countries can attest to his claims.

“Most of the people from Ghana who travel to other African countries know that I’m highly exalted in Ivory Coast,” he said.