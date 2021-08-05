RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘I’m worshipped in Ivory Coast’ - Bisa Kdei

David Mawuli

Bisa Kdei has disclosed that his mojo hasn’t died as many Ghanaians perceive and that he is worshipped in a lot of African countries due to his musical influence.

Bisa Kdei
Bisa Kdei

The Ghanaian highlife star has been targeted by trolls since last week after a tweep asked that he should be present at viral ‘Our Day’ boy Oswald’s school because his songs are funeral music.

But Bisa Kdei, who recently performed at the Boauke week-long festival – one of the largest and most attended event in Ivory Coast, has said he is worship in Ghana’s neighbouring country due to his music.

The festival launched in 1964 was held in the second-largest city in Cote D’Ivoire is marked by the parade of floats, majorettes, masked bill, a street carnival, among others.

According to the “Brother” hitmaker, he’s worshipped by the people of Ivory Coast who really do like his songs.

“In Ivory Coast they worship me and when it comes to music they really like all my songs so I always make myself available anytime they need me,” he told Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.

He said Ghanaians who travel to other African countries can attest to his claims.

“Most of the people from Ghana who travel to other African countries know that I’m highly exalted in Ivory Coast,” he said.

Bisa Kdei added: “The French people do show me love so I was invited to go and perform and I’ve been there several times with this being my fourth time.”

