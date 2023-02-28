The Ghanaian actress has joined a viral social media challenge which has shown that she can literally have the world if she so desires.
Jackie Appiah flies to London for breakfast in viral 'pick a card' challenge (WATCH)
Jackie Appiah has once again reminded us that she is a Queen, hence, royal treatment is always a snap of fingers away from her.
Recommended articles
There is a trend of a challenge where people choose between two cards with different options and get whatever unknown option is on the card they choose.
The challenge popular on TikTok as #indexcardchallenge has seen people choosing between so many things which include goodies or options that do not excite whoever plays the game. Others choose between, sleep or gym, gifts, clothes, meals at home or meals from any restaurant.
Joining the challenge, Jackie Appiah's first option was to choose between a Ghana Must Go bag or a Goyard Designer Bag and she picked the latter.
In a part of the challenge filmed in her Accra mansion, Jackie was offered an option to choose between Breakfast In London or Breakfast In Accra, unknown to her, she chose the card that says breakfast in London and right after, the actress was captured having breakfast in London.
Jackie Appiah posted the fun video on her Instagram page with a caption that says "Better late than never, I hope I am not too late for this🚶🏾♀️☺️ I was so surprised 😂😂🏃🏿♀️🏃🏿♀️ since u guys won’t let us rest with this challenge, let me also do some".
Check out her challenge in the video below and watch how it ended sadly for the actress.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh