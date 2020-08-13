Social media users have been wondering how the Ghanaian gospel met his wife and opened up about it to feed their curiosity. According to him, he met Selasie during an evangelism outreach and the connection started from there.

Joe Mettle and his wife-to-be

According to a report by adomonline.com, Joe said as soon as he set eyes on her he had the feeling that “this is my wife”. The award-winning singer's narration continued that he initiated a conversation which developed into a friendship, and later something romantic.

The couple is set to walk down the aisle on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12. Watch the videos below for how the engagement turned out.