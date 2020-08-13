The multi-talented Ghanaian actress is one of the popular faces at Joe Mettle's engagement ceremony that sees him marrying his, Salomey Selasie Dzisa, a Ghanaian based in the UK.

Nana Ama McBrown is playing the role as a co-host to Nathaniel Attoh at the ceremony. Knowing the actress as an all-round entertainer, she decided to entertain her audience with her dancing skills with left everyone wowed.

The couple is set to walk down the aisle on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12. For the meantime, watch Mrs Mensah is entertaining the traditional wedding guests in the video below.