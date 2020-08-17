The speed at which a beautiful lady and her lover tied the knot after meeting each other has left some people envious.

She took to her Facebook page to narrate how she and her husband got married just 15 days after they met for the first time.

According to her, everything fell into place and appeared to be right, so there was not much work to do before they agreed to live together for the rest of their lives.

Read more of her post below:

“Married in 15 days…

“On July 5, 2020.. I met my husband while he was delivering furniture to my sisters house… When they were almost finished he asked me for ”Myspace”..

He married me just 15 days after we met – Lady narrates how she found husband on a silver platter

READ ALSO: Robber cum rapist begs police to kill him, says he doesn’t want to cause more problem (video)

“Lol, i gave him my FB and before he drove off he had already requested me and sent me and inbox! We talked that night and every night after until 5-6 in the morning!

“It just felt right! By the middle of the week he said he wanted to be with me forever…by Friday we talked abut marriage and obtaining a license.. by the end of the conversation he had sent me all his information.

“First time in my life a man has been so for sure about me!!!

“Saturday he bought a ring.. Sunday was our first date.. Monday we go our marriage license!

He married me just 15 days after we met – Lady narrates how she found husband on a silver platter

“The following Friday he met my best friends and fit in perfectly.. on monday morning, July 20,2020 we married!

“When i say his man made plans for me…. whew chile… a week later he had us a place!

“Every day since then God has been blessing us! Everything has been lining up. he provides for us while i focus on nursing school! He’s so sweet, caring, kind and patient… God knew we need each other! I love Tyrus Carr and i thank God for you.”