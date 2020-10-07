On Wednesday, October 7, the “No Man Can Get Rid of Me” actress sent her social media followers into a frenzy after she shared new photos wearing wedding gown. There was a mystery man in the mix.

In some of the photos and videos posted on her Instagram page, they were seen caressing and sort of showing affection to each other.

Though Juliet Ibrahim’s caption didn’t make mention of anything linking to a wedding or even testing the bridal gown, some people on social media were quick to congratulate her and asked when the ceremony took place.

Juliet Ibrahim shared a photo gallery and gave it the caption: “Swipe for more of these amazingly beautiful memorable photographs.”

READ MORE: Juliet Ibrahim puts Iceberg Slim on blast again, calls him ‘opportunistic and unfaithful’

Before this mystery man, Juliet Ibrahim had dated Iceberg Slim for almost three years and both went their separate ways over cheating issue on the part of the rapper.

Early this year, the rapper admitted that he cheated during the relationship and reflecting again, he revealed that he did that because he sought emotional comfort elsewhere.

"I was looking for something I didn't know I had myself. I got a point where I wasn't sure if I truly loved myself, and ended up seeking emotional comfort somewhere," he wrote while answering questions from his fans via Instagram on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

And before Iceberg Slim, Juliet had married Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the CEO of Kantanka Automobile, for four years. The pair tied the knot in 2010 and divorced in 2014. Their union was blessed with a son named Jayden Safo.