According to reports the American rapper is in the midst a bipolar disorder episode. This is coming after he declared his intention to run for America's presidency this year via a twitter announcement that went viral.

A report by TMZ states that "Kanye West is in the throes of a serious bipolar episode ... nd those around him are concerned it has impacted his decision-making and some of the things he's said in the last week".

The pop culture news outlet added that a source has informed the website that "he suffers a serious bout with his bipolar disorder, usually once a year" and that is what he is currently experiencing.

TMZ also mentioned that "his family and those close to him are worried, but they believe things will stabilize as they have in the past".