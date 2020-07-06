If things go well for Kanye and he wins then it means Kim Kardashian will as well become First Lady of the United States. The rapper announced his intention to contest this year's election over the weekend and it has sparked wildfire conversation on social media.

The “Famous” rapper who has at countless times demonstrated his support for Donald Trump, announced his bid by tweeting that “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States #2020VISION”.

His announcement immediately attracted a comment from Elon Musk, the industrial and technology tycoon and architect behind the luxury Tesla cars that run on electricity, who stated that the rapper has his support.

The American general election is set to happen this November and it is not clear if the father of four has filed any official document yet for his political ambition.

However, this is not the first time Kanye is saying this but this time around his tweet has gathered momentum and sparked a mixed reaction of conspiracy theories and trolling from fans and you can see all that in the tweets below.